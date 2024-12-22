Sam Konstas "excited" and "super confident" to face Jasprit Bumrah at Boxing Day Test

Sam Konstas received a maiden call-up for the remaining two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India in Melbourne and Sydney. Further, Konstas stated that he is just backing up his skills and trying to keep things simple

Ahead of his debut against Team India, Australia's Sam Konstas is super confident to face visitor's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

The five-match Test series against India and Australia are currently tied at 1-1. The fourth Test match will kick start on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Sam Konstas said that the analysts of Team Australia had already given a little feedback on each bowler.

"I won't watch too much [of him]. I have already seen him a lot. But I am excited to challenge myself and face him. Usually, our analysts do a little feedback on each bowler. I might read that, maybe," Konstas was quoted by ICC as saying.

Further, Konstas stated that he is just backing up his skills and trying to keep things simple.

"I'm super confident. Just backing my skills, I have done all the hard work. Just another game, I guess, and trying to keep it simple. As a kid you have always dreamt of the moment, and it is very rare, getting your baggy green. So it's a huge honour if I do get in," he added.

Sam Konstas played a vital role in Australia's ICC U19 World Cup 2024 triumph, scoring 191 runs in seven innings at an average of 27.28, including a century. He also featured in a two-match series between Australia A and India A ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scoring 92 runs in four innings, highlighted by a match-winning 73*. In the warm-up pink-ball game against India, he stamped his authority with a classy 107 off 97 balls against a formidable Indian attack.

In the ongoing Sheffield Shield season, Konstas is the fifth-highest run-getter with 471 runs in five matches at an average of 58.87, including two centuries and a fifty, with a best score of 152.

