Ben Stokes (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Ben Stokes out of Champions Trophy 2025, Root returns to England's ODI squad x 00:00

England's Test skipper Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The mega event will be hosted by Pakistan. Stokes will also be absent for the white-ball tour of India.

Ben Stokes was not considered for both assignments as he pulled a left hamstring injury during England's loss against New Zealand in the third Test match.

Ben Stokes did not come out to bat in the second innings of the match to avoid further damage. England suffered a 423-run defeat, but a result that meant his side still won a three-match series 2-1. With England facing a five-match Test series at home to India starting in June before their pinnacle 2025/26 Ashes tour of Australia, team management has decided against risking inspirational red-ball skipper Stokes in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Joe Root who has been in an exceptional form has made a comeback in the ODI squad for the first time since the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Speedster Mark Wood who missed the recent matches due to an elbow injury has been named in both squads.

The India series and Champions Trophy will mark England's first limited-overs tour and tournament under coach Brendon McCullum, previously just in charge of the Test side.

Jos Buttler has retained the captaincy of the two white-ball teams despite England surrendering both their 50-over and T20 world titles since November 2023. But it is possible the dashing batsman may not keep wicket, as he has for much of his limited-overs career. Both the ODI squad for the India tour and the Champions Trophy, as well as the squad for five T20s in India in January, feature two other wicketkeepers in Test gloveman Jamie Smith, who missed the New Zealand series to attend the birth of his first child, and Phil Salt.

The 21-year-old Jacob Bethell who made his Test debut with three half-centuries in New Zealand also secured his spot in both teams.

Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed joins the T20 squad, while Root is selected only for the ODIs. The tour party leaves for India on January 17, with the first match of a five-game series against T20 world champions India in Kolkata on January 22. India and England will then play a three-match ODI series, in preparation for the Champions Trophy, starting in Nagpur on February 6. Match dates for the Champions Trophy, which also features Pakistan as well as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, have yet to be announced, with the tournament due to run from February 19 to March 9.

England ODI squad for India tour and 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan: Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith (wkt), Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt (wkt), Mark Wood.

England T20I squad for India tour: Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith (wkt), Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt (wkt), Mark Wood.

(With AFP Inputs)