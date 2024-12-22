"He's in the form of his life": Ravi Shastri praises this batsman

Ravi Shastri labelled Travis as a "Headache" and India is looking for a balm. Team India lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been a troublemaker for every Australian batsman. The speedster claimed 21 wickets with an average of 10.9 in the ongoing series. But Travis Head has been on a solid run against Bumrah

Ravi Shastri. Pic/AFP

Travis Head's ability to judge the short ball early is the reason behind his success in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, feels Ravi Shastri.

He further stated that Team India would like to have a balm for the "Headache." Travis Head after being dismissed for 11 in the first innings went on to score 89, 140 and 152 runs in the next three appearances. He played a crucial role for Australia in the pink ball Test match which the hosts won by 10 wickets.

"I think he (Head) is very smart. From what I saw of him three years ago, he has improved immensely. Especially with the way he plays the short ball. He's prepared to leave it. He has learned to leave it well at times," Shastri said on the ICC Review. The former India coach Ravi Shastri added that Travis Head's ability to judge the delivery's line and length quickly gives him time to play the right stroke.

"It's not a big shot all the time off a short delivery angled at his armpits or something. He's prepared to either ride it or go for the big shots. And if it is middle, middle and off, then he hits it in front of square as well," Shastri said. The Indian legend further said when on song, Head is difficult to stop. "He picks up length very well. That's one of his great strengths. And he has a flashing blade for the offside. So he's a hard man to contain. And he's in the form of his life."

"They are looking for balms in India. For foot problems, ankle problems (and) even a headache they are looking for a balm. He is ideal for that."

"We all knew he was dangerous, but that first shot he played off Jasprit Bumrah, that cover drive, off the front foot. It was in many ways a little bit on the up, off a good delivery, decent delivery. It told me that this is a player in prime, prime form," said Shastri. The cricketer-turned-commentator said Head's batting prowess gave an insight into his uncluttered mind.

He went on to show exactly that (clear mind). And the thing with him is there's no, his mindset is very clear. There's no clouded mindset. He's very clear about the situation. This is my strength. "I am going to play in that fashion. Yes, I will watch the state of the game. I might shift from fourth gear to third gear. But I will always be in third and fourth gear once I get my eye on," Ravi Shastri added.

(With PTI Inputs)