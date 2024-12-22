KL Rahul attended to by physio after getting hit on hand

India's star batsman KL Rahul was hit on his right arm and was seen in discomfort at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The same venue will host the fourth Test match which will kick start from December 26

KL Rahul. Pic/AFP

India's star batsman KL Rahul was hit on his right arm and was seen in discomfort at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The same venue will host the fourth Test match which will kick start from December 26.

The five-match Test series between India and Australia is levelled at 1-1.

There is no clarity on the extent of injury and the team management has also not issued any statement on why KL Rahul had sought medical attention. In a video that surfaced on social media, Rahul was seen holding the right hand while receiving treatment. Rahul has been the team's in-form batter in the ongoing tour, scoring 235 runs from six innings at an impressive average of 47.

The elegant right-hander has so far struck two half-centuries and is set to open the batting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the fourth Test. Overall, he is the second-highest scorer in the marquee series behind Australia's swashbuckling middle-order batter Travis Head, who has already smashed two centuries.

Battling through multiple rain interruptions, Rahul held firm with a vital knock of 84 in India's first innings of the third Test in Adelaide, the innings going a long way in helping India to save the match.

In the ongoing series, KL Rahul has been opening the innings for India. This has made traditional opening batsman and skipper Rohit Sharma come down the order. The further point to be noted is that the skipper has been struggling to find himself among the runs.

Ahead of the fourth Test, will Rohit return to his opening slot or Rahul will continue to shoulder Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top?

(With PTI Inputs)