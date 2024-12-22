Breaking News
Mum was in tears I was trying not to cry

Updated on: 22 December,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Sydney
IANS |

Sam Konstas. Pic/AFP

Australian batter Sam Konstas, 19, currently representing Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, reflected on his maiden Test call-up to the men’s national team on Saturday. 


“Mum was in tears, I was trying not to cry and dad was super proud. I was in the nets and I got the call from George Bailey, he told me I was in the Test squad so I called my parents straight away,” said Konstas.


Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 border-gavaskar trophy India vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

