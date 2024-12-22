“Mum was in tears, I was trying not to cry and dad was super proud. I was in the nets and I got the call from George Bailey, he told me I was in the Test squad so I called my parents straight away,” said Konstas

Sam Konstas. Pic/AFP

Australian batter Sam Konstas, 19, currently representing Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, reflected on his maiden Test call-up to the men’s national team on Saturday.

“Mum was in tears, I was trying not to cry and dad was super proud. I was in the nets and I got the call from George Bailey, he told me I was in the Test squad so I called my parents straight away,” said Konstas.

