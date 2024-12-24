Virat Kohli has been the pillar of the Indian batting lineup over the years. Currently, the right-hander is experiencing a rough patch in his cricketing career, but that has not changed the intent of the stalwart. The five-match Test series between India and Australia is currently tied at 1-1

Australian dad with his son, Virat Kohli (Pic: Instagram/File Pic)

Listen to this article Watch how adorably an Australian dad introduces Virat Kohli to his son during the net session x 00:00

Ahead of the fourth Test match against Australia, Team India was practising at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. During the net session, a video of an Australian citizen went viral on social media platforms in which he is seen introducing the Indian stalwart Virat Kohli to his son.

"You see the batsman...4th batsman right at the end. His name is Virat Kohli, he is the best batsman in the world. Watch him...watch him", said the Australian dad to his son. Taking to Instagram:

So far, in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Virat Kohli has only managed to score one century. Five, seven, 11 and three are the number of runs scored in the rest of the innings. With a total of 126 runs scored with an average of 31.50, the figures are not something that the stalwart had hoped before heading for the tour.

Virat Kohli was one of the earliest to enter the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The five-match Test series between India and Australia is currently tied at 1-1. As the third match ended in a tie, the fourth game is all set to be played at the MCG and will kick start on December 26.

Additionally, after Team India's spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement, the think tank handed a maiden call-up to Mumbai's spinner. Tanush Kotian has received a maiden call-up and has replaced Ashwin in the squad.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Tanush Kotian, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal.