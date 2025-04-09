PM Modi attends Navkar Mahamantra program barefoot in reverence, sits among public

The Prime Minister's gesture was seen as a mark of deep respect for the Jain spiritual tradition and the sanctity of the Navkar Mantra, which holds central significance in Jainism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Navkar Mahamantra program. Pic/PTI

In a symbolic gesture of humility and reverence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Navkar Mahamantra program on Wednesday without wearing footwear and chose to sit among the public instead of occupying the dais.

The Prime Minister's gesture was seen as a mark of deep respect for the Jain spiritual tradition and the sanctity of the Navkar Mantra, which holds central significance in Jainism.

By walking barefoot and refraining from taking the designated seat on stage, PM Modi aimed to reflect the core Jain principles of humility and equality.

The Navkar Mahamantra, also known as the Namokar Mantra, is a universal prayer revered in Jainism and recited for inner peace, spiritual upliftment, and non-violence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the Navkar Mahamantra Divas and reflected on the profound spiritual impact of the Navkar Mahamantra, describing it as a guiding force that connects the individual to society and termed it as a 'centre of faith.'

Calling the Navkar Mahamantra the "centre of our faith" and the "fundamental note of our life," PM Modi emphasised that its value transcends spiritual boundaries.

Speaking at the Navkar Mahamantra Divas event at Vigyan Bhawan, PM Modi also underscored the broader spiritual and national relevance of the Jain chant.

"The philosophy of the Navkar Mahamantra connects with the vision of a developed India. I have said from the Red Fort that a developed India means progress as well as heritage. An India that will not stop, an India that will not pause. One that will touch heights, but will not be severed from its roots," he stated.



Highlighting the richness of Jain's contributions to India's intellectual and spiritual traditions, the Prime Minister described Jain's literature as the "backbone of India's intellectual grandeur."

The Prime Minister highlighted the government's decision to grant Prakrit and Pali classical language status, two ancient Indian languages deeply intertwined with Jain and Buddhist traditions.

"That is why we have granted Classical Language status to Prakrit and Pali," he said, underlining the cultural and scholarly significance of these languages.

Linking spirituality with national progress, the Prime Minister said, "A developed India means progress as well as heritage--an India that will not stop, that will not pause, that will touch great heights without being severed from its roots."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Navkar Mahamantra Divas at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, marking a significant spiritual and cultural event dedicated to the revered Jain chant.

Participating in the event alongside members of the Jain community and spiritual leaders, the Prime Minister led the collective chanting of the Navkar Mahamantra and described the moment as spiritually energising and unifying.

The event was organised to celebrate the timeless teachings of Jain philosophy and to promote the values of inner peace, self-realisation, and harmony.

The Navkar Mahamantra Divas were observed at various locations in India, but the central ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan.

Religious scholars, Jain monks, dignitaries, and hundreds of followers came together to recite the ancient mantra venerated by the five supreme beings: Arihants, Siddhas, Acharyas, Upadhyayas, and Sadhus.

The event also highlighted the Jain philosophy's emphasis on nonviolence, truth, self-discipline, and inner transformation.PM Modi reiterated the importance of embracing such values in today's world to foster harmony and brotherhood across communities.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister invited citizens to join in chanting the Navkar Mahamantra at 8:27 AM, describing it as a collective step toward peace, strength, and unity.

