Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel stated the party will seek answers from comedian Kunal Kamra over his 'traitor' remark against Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, as Kamra continues to stay away from Mumbai despite police summons

Shiv Sena legislator Murji Patel has stated that the party will confront comedian Kunal Kamra over his controversial remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whenever Kamra visits Mumbai. The MLA added that despite repeated summons issued by the police, Kamra has not presented himself for questioning and appears to be evading authorities by staying out of the state.

According to PTI, the FIR against Kamra was lodged at Mumbai’s Khar police station last month following a complaint filed by Patel. The comedian is accused of referring to Deputy CM Shinde as a "traitor" in his latest stand-up show titled Naya Bharat, which premiered on Kamra’s YouTube channel. As per PTI reports, the FIR was registered under Sections 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Patel said, “He is still not coming to Mumbai. He is running outside the state. I understand that he has been granted anticipatory bail by the court (Madras High Court). They have sent us a copy. Many such notices come and go. We will certainly seek an answer from Kunal Kamra when he comes to Mumbai.”

Despite three summons issued by the police, Kamra has yet to appear for questioning. According to PTI, Kamra has cited safety concerns, claiming to have received death threats following the online release of his show. As a result, he has requested to be interrogated via video conferencing, citing security risks.

In the latest legal development, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to both the Mumbai police and MLA Murji Patel, following Kamra’s petition seeking to quash the FIR. The court has scheduled the hearing for April 16. Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has extended Kamra’s interim transit anticipatory bail until 17 April.

Kamra is also seeking protection from any coercive action, including arrest or the seizure of his personal electronic devices and financial records. “To allow this investigation to proceed would be a direct assault on the right to comment on political developments. Should a citizen’s satirical take on political affairs be criminalised?” the plea contends.

