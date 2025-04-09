One of the top all-rounders of white-ball cricket, Moeen Ali, is representing the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025. Reflecting on India’s last series in England in 2021-22, Moeen said the final result could have been different if India had not abandoned the series with the last match left because of the pandemic

Moeen Ali. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Moeen Ali says England will beat India in a ‘tight’ home Test series x 00:00

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali backed Ben Stokes and his men to win the five-match home Test series against India. The Test series will kick start soon after the conclusion of the ongoing IPL 2025.

"I think England will win a tight series," said Ali, the Utility Man of English cricket, who quit all forms of international cricket in September last year.

Ali is also the highest wicket-taker for England among the spinners after legendary Derek Underwood and Graeme Swann. He has 204 wickets under his belt.

"India are a brilliant team, but there are a number of them who will be visiting England for the first time. It may look easy, but actually, you need to go to England a few times to do well…it has been the case with Virat (Kohli) also," Moeen Ali told Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net) in an exclusive interview.

This will be India's first red-ball series since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2025-26, when they lost 1-4 to Australia. It will be a test of character for India, whose red-ball prowess will again be tested away from home.

Reflecting on India’s last series in England in 2021-22, Moeen said the final result could have been different if India had not abandoned the series with the last match left because of the pandemic. "We were playing some terrible cricket in the first four Test matches, but when the decider took place after a gap of quite a few months, England looked a different team," he said.

Speaking about the IPL, Ali feels that the future lies in franchise cricket. Further, he spoke about his four-year experience while playing with the Chennai Super Kings under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

"I have played for them for four seasons, three under MSD and one when we had (Ravindra) Jadeja starting as captain before he again took over. I could bat regularly at No.3 and was lucky to be a part of the winning squad twice."

(With IANS Inputs)