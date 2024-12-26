Bumrah equals Ashwin’s record for rating points

The quick gained 14 rating points following his match figures of 9-94 in the drawn third Test at Brisbane to not only equal Ashwin’s highest-ever 904 rating points, but also consolidate his position at the top of the rankings.

Jasprit Bumrah. Pic/X

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah got a huge boost on the eve of the Boxing Day Test when he achieved the joint-highest rating ever by an Indian player, equalling the record held by spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the ICC ranking for bowlers.

The quick gained 14 rating points following his match figures of 9-94 in the drawn third Test at Brisbane to not only equal Ashwin’s highest-ever 904 rating points, but also consolidate his position at the top of the rankings.

