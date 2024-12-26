Breaking News
Six-year-old boy critically injured after being run over by car in Vasai
ATS launches campaign to crack down on illegally staying Bangladeshis
Kamgar Sena protests over 'deteriorating conditions' of BEST, BMC chief's remark
Palghar: Forest officer booked for bribery, ACB finds Rs 1.32 crore cash, gold
Kalyan rape case: CM Fadnavis calls for swift justice
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Bumrah equals Ashwins record for rating points

Bumrah equals Ashwin’s record for rating points

Updated on: 26 December,2024 06:22 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Top

The quick gained 14 rating points following his match figures of 9-94 in the drawn third Test at Brisbane to not only equal Ashwin’s highest-ever 904 rating points, but also consolidate his position at the top of the rankings.

Bumrah equals Ashwin’s record for rating points

Jasprit Bumrah. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Bumrah equals Ashwin’s record for rating points
x
00:00

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah got a huge boost on the eve of the Boxing Day Test when he achieved the joint-highest rating ever by an Indian player, equalling the record held by spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the ICC ranking for bowlers.


The quick gained 14 rating points following his match figures of 9-94 in the drawn third Test at Brisbane to not only equal Ashwin’s highest-ever 904 rating points, but also consolidate his position at the top of the rankings.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ravichandran ashwin jasprit bumrah brisbane Team India australia sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK