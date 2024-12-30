Yashasvi Jaiswal, looking strong on 84 misjudged a Pat Cummins' delivery. The on-field umpire initially did not give him out, but later the match official changed his decision following the third umpire. Yashasvi Jaiswal was ousted after playing a solid 84 run-knock off 208 deliveries

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: X/@mufaddal_vohra)

Listen to this article Did Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal cost India the loss at MCG? x 00:00

Team India's opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal sparked a controversy on day five of the IND vs AUS 4th Test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Third umpire Saikar Sharfuddoula ruled him out despite no edge being registered on the Snicko.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, looking strong on 84 misjudged a Pat Cummins' delivery. The on-field umpire initially did not give him out, but later the match official changed his decision following the third umpire.

However, upon review, third umpire Saikat adjudged that there was a deflection off Jaiswal's gloves/bat based on the visual evidence.

Saikat's decision to give out to Yashasvi Jaiswal led to chants of cheater, cheater in the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was ousted after playing a solid 84 run-knock off 208 deliveries.

Also Read: IND vs AUS 4th Test: Australia win by 184 runs, leads series by 2-1

At one stage, he seemed to steer India to a draw before the visitors lost wickets in clusters in their chase of 340, eventually going down by 184 runs.

The left-hander argued with the on-field umpires over the decision before walking back.

"In my view the decision was out. The third umpire did make the correct decision in the end," Former ICC Elite Panel umpire Simon Taufel told Channel 7.

"With the technology protocols, we do have a hierarchy of redundancy and when the umpire sees a clear deflection off the bat there is no need to go any further and use any other form of technology to prove the case.

"The clear deflection is conclusive evidence. In this particular case what we have seen from the third umpire, is they've used a secondary form of technology, which for whatever reason hasn't shown the same conclusive evidence of audio to back up the clear deflection.

"In the end the third umpire did the right thing and went back to the clear deflection and overturned the umpire field. So, in my view correct decision made," he added.

This incident follows a similar controversy in the opening Test in Perth, where opener KL Rahul's dismissal sparked a debate.

After on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough had ruled in Rahul's favour following Australia's appeal, the home team used DRS to challenge the decision.

Third umpire Richard Illingworth had overturned the call despite not having the benefit of a split-screen view which would have given him a clearer picture of whether the Mitchell Starc delivery actually grazed the bat or the snicko responded to a hit on the pads.

(With PTI Inputs)