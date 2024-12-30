Chasing a target of 340 runs in the IND vs AUS 4th Test, Team India's innings was wrapped up for 155 runs in 79.1 overs. Virat Kohli (5 off 29) could never control his urge to play the cover drive again and was caught at first slip after Mitchell Starc pushed one across with the angle

Scott Boland (Pic: X/@ICC)

Listen to this article IND vs AUS 4th Test: Australia win by 184 runs, leads series by 2-1 x 00:00

In the IND vs AUS 4th Test, Australia defeated Team India by 184 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. With this, Australians have taken a lead by 2-1 in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Chasing a target of 340 runs in the IND vs AUS 4th Test, Team India's innings was wrapped up for 155 runs in 79.1 overs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (84 off 208) fought a lone battle for the visitors with his second half-century of the game. Shouldering Jaiswal was Rishabh Pant, who played a knock of 30 runs after facing 104 deliveries. The duo batted the entire second session and took India to 112 runs for the loss of three wickets.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins was the standout bowler, striking thrice in a relentless display of fast bowling. Resuming day five of the IND vs AUS 4th Test at 228 for nine, Australia were bowled out for 234.

Earlier, Rohit's ultra-defensive approach and Kohli's unending saga of failures outside the off-stump had India staring down the barrel. Rohit (9 off 40 balls) did all the hard work during the first hour before opposition skipper Pat Cummins (2/19 off 14 overs) got his bunny for the tenth time in Test matches.

Virat Kohli (5 off 29) could never control his urge to play the cover drive again and was caught at first slip after Mitchell Starc pushed one across with the angle.

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah (5/57) expectedly led the show with a five-wicket haul. The fifth and final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played from January 3, 2025, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Brief scores: Australia: 474 & 234 all out in 83.4 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 70, Pat Cummins 41, Nathan Lyon 41; Jasprit Bumrah 5/57, Mohammed Siraj 3/66)

India: 369 & 155 all out in 79.1 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 84; Pat Cummins 3/28, Scott Boland 3/39).

(With PTI Inputs)