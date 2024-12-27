Rohit's (3) mistimed a pull-short and Scott Boland had the easiest of takes at mid-on off a Pat Cummins' delivery

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (Pic: AFP)

India lose Rohit, Rahul after Smith ton takes Australia to 474

Rohit Sharma's wretched run Down Under continued as India slipped to 51 for 2 at tea on day two of the fourth Test after Australia rode on Steve Smith's 34th hundred to post a challenging first innings score of 474.

Rohit's (3) mistimed a pull-short and Scott Boland had the easiest of takes at mid-on off a Pat Cummins' delivery. Seasoned KL Rahul (24), coming in at No. 3, looked confident before Australian captain bowled the delivery of the series at the stroke of tea to get rid of India's best batter on tour.

The ball moved away late after pitching, clipping Rahul's off-bail and giving Australia a distinct advantage.

India are way behind in this game due to Smith's 140 that took the hosts to an imposing first innings score. Starting the day at 311 for 6, Smith added 112 and 44 runs with Cummins (49) and Mitchell Starc (15) respectively, leaving the visitors searching for back-up plans.

Jasprit Bumrah (4/99 in 28.4 oves) was once again brilliant despite the first spell thrashing from Sam Konstas but Mohammed Siraj's ordinary showing (0/122 in 23 overs) was the primary reason for pressure being released on batters.

Smith, who was not out overnight on 68 off 111 balls, took another 56 deliveries in the second morning to complete a Test ton which puts him on even keel with the legendary Sunil Gavaskar (34).

The century came with a push drive through the vacant cover region and celebrations were pretty muted with a just vigorous head nod for his teammates in the dug-out.

Smith, who had a torrid run till the second Test of this series played both days in contrasting styles. On Thursday, he was ready to be patient and wait for deliveries at the expense of looking ugly.

On Friday, the same batter was walking down the track to force the bowlers alter their length. He was ready to pull and hook, getting two sixes off Bumrah (3/97 in 28 overs) and Siraj (2/72 in 18 overs) respectively.

Despite a significant drop in temperature and a nip in the air, Indians failed to make use of the semi-new Kookaburra, with lines going all awry and length short enough to be punished. Cummins was allowed to settled down and hit seven boundaries.

Although skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir decided on dropping Shubman Gill, the ploy of playing two spinners has backfired with Ravindra Jadeja (2/72 in 18 overs) and Washington Sundar (1/49 in 15 overs) never looking penetrative.

The hook off Siraj was so disdainfully hit that the bowler was left dumbfounded, hands-on-hips.

For a change, Siraj didn't try and sledge an in-form batter, something he did in Adelaide with some disastrous results. But that didn't soften the Australian supporters, who constantly booed him and Virat Kohli as and when the ball went to them.