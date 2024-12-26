As more Indians spend time on social media, they were keen to know about some of the hottest trends and topics in 2024 and the new report reveals a lot more

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Alexa

Whether it's information about the next cricket match, an interesting piece of trivia about popular public figures, or the status of the stock market, Indians were keen to know about some of the hottest trends and topics in 2024–and Alexa was there to help. ‘Alexa’s Most Asked Questions’ were revealed recently they showcased what users in India asked Alexa last year.

Cricket fans in India took Alexa’s help to stay abreast of matches by asking questions like “Alexa, when does the cricket match start?” and “Alexa, आज के match का score बताओ”. Virat Kohli was among the most inquired personalities on Alexa through the year, with Indian users asking Alexa for his net worth, height, age, and spouse details. Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma are the other cricketers most inquired about by Alexa users.

Bollywood stars and YouTubers also piqued a lot of curiosity, with Alexa users keen to learn more about them with questions like “Alexa, how tall is Kriti Sanon?” and “Alexa, what is the net worth of Mr. Beast?”.



Users also turned to Alexa for general queries in their day-to-day lives such as, “Alexa,आज का राशिफल बताओ and “Alexa,एकादशी कब है?”. They also brushed up on their general knowledge with “Alexa, what is the population of earth?” and “Alexa, how far away is the sun from earth?” appearing among popularly asked questions by users.



Alexa continued to be a trusted DJ in households across India, catering to requests for music across artists and genres, ranging from devotional tracks to Bollywood hits and beyond. Artists like Arijit Singh, Pritam, Jubin Nautiyal, Diljit Dosanjh, Taylor Swift, and Badshah were most popularly played via Alexa and Amazon Music. Songs like Abrar’s Entry - Jamal Kudu (Harshavardhan Rameshwar & Choir), Naacho Naacho (Vishal Mishra & Rahul Sipligunj), Illuminati (Dabzee) and Akhiyaan Gulaab (Mitraaz) were among the most popularly played songs from movies. Shree Hanuman Chalisa (Hariharan), Gayatri Mantra (Anuradha & Kavita Paudwal), Jai Ganesh Deva (Anuradha Paudwal), Ram Ayenge (Swati Mishra), Ram Siya Ram (Sachet Tandon & Parampara Tandon) were among the most popular devotional tracks Alexa customers played through Amazon Music.



In the kitchen, customers took Alexa’s help to cook up a storm, helping with recipes and cooking inspiration–Chai, Chilli Paneer, and Patiala Chicken were among the most-asked-for recipes last year.



Read below for the full list of some of the most popular questions Alexa users in India asked in the last year.



Sport

In India, cricket fever never truly goes away and Alexa was the ultimate companion for fans to get quick updates to never miss a moment. Here’s what Alexa users asked last year:

• “Alexa, what is the cricket score?”/ “Alexa, score क्या हुआ है?”

• “Alexa, what is the India vs. South Africa score?”

• “Alexa, when does the cricket match start?”

• “Alexa, when is the next cricket match?”

• “Alexa, India का match कब है?”

• “Alexa, आज किसका match है?”

• “Alexa, India के match में कौन जीतेगा?”

• “Alexa, Rohit Sharma कौन है?”

• “Alexa, भारत के match का score बताओ”

• “Alexa, what is the England vs. India score?”

People

Alexa users in India are always curious about the lives of famous personalities and last year was no different. Here are some of the people whose height, age, net worth, and spouses drew greater interest:

Height

• Virat Kohli

• Cristiano Ronaldo

• Lionel Messi

• Shah Rukh Khan

• Amitabh Bachchan

• Kriti Sanon

• Deepika Padukone

• Hrithik Roshan

Age

• Virat Kohli

• Narendra Modi

• Shah Rukh Khan

• Amitabh Bachchan

• Cristiano Ronaldo

• Salman Khan

• MS Dhoni

• Rohit Sharma

• Hrithik Roshan

• Taylor Swift

Net worth

• Mukesh Ambani

• Elon Musk

• Mr. Beast

• Cristiano Ronaldo

• Jeff Bezos

• Shah Rukh Khan

• Virat Kohli

• Ratan Tata

• Lionel Messi

• Bill Gates

Spouses

• Virat Kohli

• Cristiano Ronaldo

• Shah Rukh Khan

• Salman Khan

• Sachin Tendulkar

• Amitabh Bachchan

• Hardik Pandya

• Hrithik Roshan

• MS Dhoni

• Deepika Padukone

Alexa’s personality

Beyond just information and updates, Alexa’s sparkling personality continued to steer fun conversations. Here are the most popular conversation starters between users in India and Alexa over the last year:

• “Alexa, how are you?”/ “Alexa, कैसी हो?”

• “Alexa, hello”/ “Alexa, नमस्ते”

• “Alexa, good morning”

• “Alexa, what are you doing?”/ “Alexa, क्या कर रही हो?”

• “Alexa, good night”

• “Alexa, can you laugh?”/ “Alexa, हस के दिखाओ”

• “Alexa, thank you”

• “Alexa, I love you”

• “Alexa, what's your name?”/ “Alexa, तुम्हारा नाम क्या है?”

• “Alexa, let's talk”/ “Alexa, कुछ बोलो”

Year after year, Alexa has been a reliable companion for users in India to get quick answers to their questions or just enjoy a fun chat. If you need an update on the next cricket match or just want to know what’s happening with your favourite celebrity, #JustAsk Alexa!



*All of the above is based on Indian customers' interactions with Alexa from September 2023 – November 2024.