Washington Sundar reckons Reddy's century will never be forgotten

Washington Sundar reckons Reddy's century will never be forgotten

Updated on: 29 December,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

Reddy’s 127-run stand for the eighth wicket with Washington (50) gave India some hope of salvaging the game

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar reckons Reddy's century will never be forgotten
Washington Sundar has known Nitish Reddy as a “mentally strong man” whose philosophy in life is to give his 120 per cent at all times.


“An unbelievable hundred. I mean this hundred will be talked about and remembered for a very, very long time. I think he’ll forever remember it as well,” said Washington after day’s play.


Reddy’s 127-run stand for the eighth wicket with Washington (50) gave India some hope of salvaging the game.


Washington has worked with the pace-bowling  all-rounder during his time at Sunrisers Hyderabad and has been blown away by his work ethic.

“One thing about Nitish is no matter what he’s doing, he’s going to give his 120 per cent. That’s his approach to life,” he said.

