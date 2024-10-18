Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Steyn parts ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad

Steyn parts ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad

Updated on: 18 October,2024 06:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

However, the ex-South African pacer will continue with the franchise’s other team in the SA20 competition, Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Dale Steyn. Pic/AFP

Fast bowling great Dale Steyn has confirmed he will not be returning to the Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad for the next edition as their bowling coach. 


However, the ex-South African pacer will continue with the franchise’s other team in the SA20 competition, Sunrisers Eastern Cape.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


sunrisers hyderabad indian premier league cricket news sports news Sports Update

