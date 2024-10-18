Steyn parts ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad

However, the ex-South African pacer will continue with the franchise’s other team in the SA20 competition, Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Dale Steyn. Pic/AFP

Fast bowling great Dale Steyn has confirmed he will not be returning to the Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad for the next edition as their bowling coach.

However, the ex-South African pacer will continue with the franchise’s other team in the SA20 competition, Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

