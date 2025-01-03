Except for an unbeaten 100 in the first Test at Perth, the Aussies have managed to keep Virat quiet as he has managed just 26 runs in his other four innings, including three single-digit scores

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli found himself undone by deliveries outside the off-stump once again in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Kohli's vulnerability to such balls has been a recurring theme in recent times. His dismissal came in the 32nd over, with Australian pacer Scott Boland delivering a back-of-a-length ball outside the off-stump.

Kohli, who had been struggling to assert his dominance at the crease, made a tentative attempt to defend the ball. His reaction was one of caution, perhaps indicative of his current discomfort against deliveries in this region. As he prodded forward, the ball found the outside edge of his bat, a mishit that flew rapidly to third slip.

There, debutant Beau Webster was stationed, and he made no mistake. With remarkable agility, Webster dived low to his right, clinging on to the ball in what was an outstanding display of reflexes and skill.

Kohli, having been patient and subdued for the better part of his innings, could only watch in frustration as his stint at the crease ended. He was dismissed for 17 runs off 69 balls, a knock that was devoid of any boundaries, highlighting his struggle to break free from the shackles imposed by the Australian bowlers.

This dismissal added to the growing concerns surrounding Kohli’s struggles against deliveries outside the off-stump. His once-vaunted ability to dominate in all conditions and against any attack now seems compromised when faced with accurate and probing deliveries in this particular channel.

Kohli's recent dismissals to similar deliveries have raised questions about his technical adjustments and mental approach. Despite being one of the finest batsmen of his generation, his inability to consistently counter balls outside the off-stump has put a dent in his confidence.

Except for an unbeaten 100 in the first Test at Perth, the Aussies have managed to keep Virat quiet as he has managed just 26 runs in his other four innings, including three single-digit scores.

The decade of 2020s has not been kind to Virat the Test batter. In 37 Tests and 64 innings, he has managed just 1,964 runs at an average of 31.67, with just three centuries and nine fifties and best score of 186.

In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final, Virat has scored 687 runs at an average of 36.15 in 12 matches and 21 innings, with two centuries and three fifties and the best score of 121.