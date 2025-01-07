Jasprit likely to miss majority of home white-ball series against England

If Bumrah’s injury is in Grade 1 category, then it will take a minimum two to three weeks of rehabilitation before Return to Play (RTP).

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who sustained back spasms, is likely to be rested for the majority of India’s home white-ball series against England, keeping an eye on the ICC Champions Trophy, starting from February 19. Bumrah, who was India’s stand out player with 32 wickets in their 1-3 thrashing at the hands of Australia in the just-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, couldn’t bowl in the final innings of the series here after suffering back spasms.

If Bumrah’s injury is in Grade 1 category, then it will take a minimum two to three weeks of rehabilitation before Return to Play (RTP). In case of Grade 2 injury, the recovery can go up to six weeks while Grade 3, the most severe in nature, requires a minimum three months of rest and rehabilitation programmes.

It was always known that Bumrah will not play T20I bilateral series as this is not the World Cup year, but with the Champions Trophy around the corner, he would have certainly played two if not three ODIs against England. But now, the grade of his injury will decide whether Bumrah plays the England series at all or at least the last match at his home ground in Ahmedabad on February 12 to check on his fitness.

