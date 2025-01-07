Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rashid helps Afghans seal series

Updated on: 07 January,2025 07:40 AM IST  |  Bulawayo
AFP |

Top

Zimbabwe were 205-8 overnight with captain Craig Ervine unbeaten on 53 and needing 73 more runs to win the Test at Queens Sports Club after a drawn first Test

Rashid Khan

Star leg spinner Rashid Khan took his seventh wicket of the innings as Afghanistan speedily wrapped up a 72-run victory over Zimbabwe on Monday to win the two-Test series. Zimbabwe were 205-8 overnight with captain Craig Ervine unbeaten on 53 and needing 73 more runs to win the Test at Queens Sports Club after a drawn first Test. 


Also Read: Smriti to lead India v Ireland; Harmanpreet, Renuka rested


But the home team failed to add a run and Afghanistan needed just 15 deliveries to seal a first Test win since beating Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi four years ago. Richard Ngarava (3) was run out, then man of the match Khan (7-66) added to his six-wicket haul by trapping Ervine leg before.


