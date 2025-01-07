Zimbabwe were 205-8 overnight with captain Craig Ervine unbeaten on 53 and needing 73 more runs to win the Test at Queens Sports Club after a drawn first Test

Rashid Khan

Listen to this article Rashid helps Afghans seal series x 00:00

Star leg spinner Rashid Khan took his seventh wicket of the innings as Afghanistan speedily wrapped up a 72-run victory over Zimbabwe on Monday to win the two-Test series. Zimbabwe were 205-8 overnight with captain Craig Ervine unbeaten on 53 and needing 73 more runs to win the Test at Queens Sports Club after a drawn first Test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Smriti to lead India v Ireland; Harmanpreet, Renuka rested

But the home team failed to add a run and Afghanistan needed just 15 deliveries to seal a first Test win since beating Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi four years ago. Richard Ngarava (3) was run out, then man of the match Khan (7-66) added to his six-wicket haul by trapping Ervine leg before.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever