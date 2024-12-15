Later in the inning, Wessly Madhevere (21 runs from 22 balls, 2 fours) also played a crucial knock for the hosts and powered them to 127

Afghanistan players celebrate after the dismissal of Zimbabwe's Wessly Madhevere (unseen) during the second T20 international cricket match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 3rd T20I: Rashid, Omarzai guide Afghanistan to 3-wicket victory over Zimbabwe, win series 2-1 x 00:00

Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai guided Afghanistan to clinch a three-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the third T20I match of the series on Saturday at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

With the win on Saturday, Afghanistan clinched a series win over Zimbabwe.

After winning the toss, Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan decided to bowl against Zimbabwe.

Tadiwanashe Marumani (6 runs from 6 balls, 1 four) and Brian Bennett (31 runs from 24 balls, 4 fours) opened for the hosts and managed to build a 6-run partnership.

Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq made the first breakthrough of the game after he got rid of Marumani in the first over.

Bennett and Dion Myers (13 runs from 12 balls, 1 four) played a crucial 35-run partnership which helped the hosts add some crucial runs on the board.

Later in the inning, Wessly Madhevere (21 runs from 22 balls, 2 fours) also played a crucial knock for the hosts and powered them to 127.

Tashinga Musekiwa (12 runs from 10 balls, 2 fours) and Wellington Masakadza (17 runs from 15 balls, 1 four) were solid in the death overs of the first inning.

Rashid Khan led the Afghan bowling attack after he picked up four wickets in his four-over spell and gave away 27 runs at an economy rate of 6.80. Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Azmatullah Omarzai also bagged two wickets each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, the top order of Afghanistan failed to display a perform. However, Azmatullah Omarzai (34 runs from 37 balls, 3 fours), Gulbadin Naib (22 runs from 22 balls) and Mohammad Nabi (24* runs from 18 balls, 3 fours) saved the day for the visitors with their crucial knocks.

In the end, Afghanistan had to work hard and could achieve the given target with just three balls remaining. Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman remained unbeaten on the crease for the Afghans.

Zimbabwe bowling gave their best to restrict the target and came close to winning the series, however, in the end, they had to give it away and concede a three-wicket defeat in the game. Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu and skipper Sikandar Raza bagged two wickets each in their respective spells.

Azmatullah Omarzai was named the 'Player of the Match'. Meanwhile, Naveen-ul-Haq claimed the 'Player of the Series' title.

Brief score: Zimbabwe 127 (Brian Bennett 31, Wessly Madhevere 21; Rashid Khan 4/27) vs Afghanistan 128 (Azmatullah Omarzai 34, Mohammad Nabi 24; Blessing Muzarabani 2/19).

