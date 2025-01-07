Breaking News
Smriti to lead India v Ireland; Harmanpreet, Renuka rested

Updated on: 07 January,2025 07:38 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Smriti Mandhana will lead the side in the series, beginning on January 10 at Rajkot, in the absence of Harmanpreet.

Smriti Mandhana

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and pacer Renuka Singh Thakur have been rested for India women’s three-match home ODI series against Ireland, the BCCI announced on Monday. Smriti Mandhana will lead the side in the series, beginning on January 10 at Rajkot, in the absence of Harmanpreet.


Also Read: Khawaja, Head admit Aussies were pleased with Bumrah not bowling


Harmanpreet had suffered a knee injury during the home series against the West Indies last month, forcing her to sit out of the last two T20Is before returning to play three ODIs. Before that, she had sustained a neck injury during the match against Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup in Dubai in October. 


Pacer Renuka was the player of the series in the one-dayers against the West Indies after taking 10 wickets from three matches. In the past, a stress fracture on the back had troubled her, so the move to rest her for the series against Ireland could be to ease her workload.

