Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Khawaja Head admit Aussies were pleased with Bumrah not bowling

Khawaja, Head admit Aussies were pleased with Bumrah not bowling

Updated on: 07 January,2025 07:35 AM IST  |  Sydney
PTI |

Laid low by back spasm, Bumrah could not bowl on the spiciest wicket of the series as India failed to defend a small 162-run target to lose the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade.

Khawaja, Head admit Aussies were pleased with Bumrah not bowling

Usman Khawaja and Travis Head

Australian batters Usman Khawaja and Travis Head have conceded that the incomparable Jasprit Bumrah’s absence on the third day of the series-deciding fifth Test played a big role in their team’s victory against India on the bowler-friendly SCG deck. Laid low by back spasm, Bumrah could not bowl on the spiciest wicket of the series as India failed to defend a small 162-run target to lose the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade.



Such was Bumrah’s impact on the series that the Australians heaved a sigh of relief when they realised that the injured pacer would not be taking the field. Khawaja was one of the worst sufferers through the long series. “I was just getting Bumrah’d. It was tough work. I have to face this guy with the new ball every single time.

“You never want to see anyone injured and it’s a shame he was, but thank God for us. Today [Sunday] would’ve been an absolute nightmare facing him on that wicket. As soon as we didn’t see him out there we thought ‘alright, we’ve got a chance here’,” Khawaja told ABC Sport.

Khawaja’s views were seconded by the swashbuckling left-handed batter Travis Head during a chat with the broadcasters. “I think there were 15 people really pleased that Bumrah didn’t bowl today. He’s a great performer, he had an exceptional tour,” Head said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 border-gavaskar trophy australia India vs Australia Team India jasprit bumrah sports news cricket news

