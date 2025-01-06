With Champions Trophy 2025 in line, Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss England series

Jasprit Bumrah was India's stand-out player in the concluded Test series against Australia. In the series, the speedster claimed 32 wickets, despite his side losing the series by 1-3. The 30-year-old Jasprit Bumrah bowled more than 150 overs in the series

Team India lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah who sustained back spasms will likely be rested for the majority of the home white-ball series against England with Champions Trophy 2025 in line.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to kick start from February 19.

Bumrah was unable to bowl in the final innings of the series following the suffering of back spasms.

The 30-year-old Jasprit Bumrah bowled more than 150 overs in the series.

The injury has a direct link to Jasprit Bumrah's workload in the series and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team will look after the pacer makes his appearance for the Champions Trophy 2025.

According to sources privy to the development, the grade of Bumrah's back spasm has not yet been ascertained. India will open their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.

If Bumrah's injury is in the grade 1 category, then it will take a minimum of two to three weeks of rehabilitation before Return to Play (RTP).

In the case of a Grade 2 injury, the recovery can go up to six weeks while Grade 3, the most severe in nature, requires a minimum of three months of rest and rehabilitation programmes.

It was always known that Jasprit Bumrah would not play the T20I bilateral series as this is not the World Cup year, but with the Champions Trophy around the corner, he would have certainly played two if not three ODIs against England as it the 50-over format.

Further, the grade of his injury will decide, if Jaspri Bumrah features in the England series at all or at least the final which is scheduled at his home ground in Ahmedabad.

India will face England in five T20Is and three ODIs from January 22.

