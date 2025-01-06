Despite India losing the Test series by 1-3, Jasprit Bumrah ended as the leading wicket-taker. Jasprit Bumrah was named as the "Player of the Series" for his stellar run. During the series, the pacer overtook legendary Team India all-rounder Kapil Dev for the most Test wickets by an Indian in Australia, which is 64 wickets. Dev has 51 wickets

Ricky Ponting. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article "Probably the best series of fast bowling I've ever seen": Ponting praises Jasprit Bumrah x 00:00

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting praised Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah for his stellar performance throughout the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The pacer claimed 32 wickets single-handedly and Ricky Ponting stated that the Indian made the Aussies' top-order batsmen look silly at different times.

Despite India losing the Test series by 1-3, Jasprit Bumrah ended as the leading wicket-taker.

Jasprit Bumrah was named as the "Player of the Series" for his stellar run. During the series, the pacer overtook legendary Team India all-rounder Kapil Dev for the most Test wickets by an Indian in Australia, which is 64 wickets. Dev has 51 wickets.

Ricky Ponting believes that Jasprit Bumrah's exploits are not only the best he has seen of a visiting bowler in Australia but also the best fast-bowling display of all time.

"No doubt, it's probably the best series of fast bowling I've ever seen. Yes, they had good conditions, the fast bowlers, for most of this series. But when you watched him (Bumrah) bowl compared to anyone else in the series, he made batting look so much harder," Ponting was quoted as saying by the ICC website.

"There's a lot of quality batting in that Australian top-order as well but he (Bumrah) made all of them at different times look silly," he added. Bumrah, who had captained India to a win in Perth in the first Test, didn't bowl on the third and final day of the fifth match in Sydney after experiencing back spasms on Saturday.

Dejected on missing out in the second innings, Bumrah conceded post-match, "Little frustrating but sometimes you have to respect your body, you can't fight your body." "Disappointing, probably missed out on the spiciest wicket of the series. I felt a bit of discomfort during my second spell in the first innings."

(With PTI Inputs)