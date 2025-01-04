Breaking News
‘Interesting time to opt out with series on the line’

Updated on: 04 January,2025 07:37 AM IST  |  Sydney
“I was very surprised when I heard the term ‘opting out’ coming into such an important game,” Ponting said.

‘Interesting time to opt out with series on the line’

Ricky Ponting

‘Interesting time to opt out with series on the line’
Australian batting great Ricky Ponting on Friday said he was “surprised” by the Indian camp’s wording around Rohit Sharma’s absence from the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but admitted that the move was on expected lines.


Given the circumstances, Ponting was totally in agreement with the woefully out-of-form Rohit skipping the decider at SCG but the former Australia captain was surprised by the wording of the news that came from the India camp. “I was very surprised when I heard the term ‘opting out’ coming into such an important game,” Ponting said.


“We know he’s been a great stalwart for Indian cricket over a long period of time. So the way that they’ve actually worded it, you can only take it on face value. We’ve got to believe what we’re hearing coming out of the Indian camp, but being such a big game, knowing that they have to win this one to retain the trophy, it was an interesting time for one of their more experienced players to opt out.”


