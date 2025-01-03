Breaking News
Madan Lal: Rohit Sharma has to decide whether to play or not

03 January,2025  |  New Delhi
The skipper is averaging 10.93 in his last nine Tests, which intensifies the speculations over his future

Madan Lal: Rohit Sharma has to decide whether to play or not

Amid a lot of chatter over Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s place in the team following his poor run of form, former India cricketer Madan Lal said that team management and coach can sit down and sort such things out and asserted that its the skipper’s call to decide whether he wants to play or not. 


Rohit, who was not a member of the side to win the first Test of the series in Perth, has been struggling for form. Since returning to the team from the second Test onwards, he has made 31 runs at an average of just 6.20. The skipper is averaging 10.93 in his last nine Tests, which intensifies the speculations over his future.


“Rohit is a captain. As team management, as a coach, they can sit down and sort things out. What’s the problem when you’re playing for the country? The coach doesn’t have that much power to just drop someone. They’ll have to consult, right? The team isn’t formed by the captain alone, is it? The coach and captain together form the team, right?” Madan Lal said. “Rohit has to make a decision — whether to play or not to play. If he believes he can do the job and regain his form, that’s good. It’s about how you feel, your confidence. If he feels that he’s not pulling his weight, he can always step aside and give a chance to others. The only thing is that the shuffling of the batting order is a bit of an issue. First, he went to No. 5, then he came back to the top of the order,” Madan Lal added.


