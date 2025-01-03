Captain Sharma enters nets last as uncertainty grows over his Test future

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 January,2025 07:58 AM IST  |  Sydney
"We will take a call on the playing XI after looking at the pitch," Gambhir gave a cryptic reply to a straight query on whether Rohit will play

Rohit Sharma. Pic/PTI

Battered by extra bounce and seam movement along with scathing criticism of his leadership, India skipper Rohit Sharma’s career as a Test cricketer seems headed for a dispiriting climax amid swirling speculation that he is set to be dropped from the fifth and final Test against Australia starting here today.


Rohit, just like Melbourne, was last among recognised batters to enter the nets, but this was after head coach Gautam Gambhir refused to confirm whether the out-of-form skipper will be at the toss on Friday morning.


“We will take a call on the playing XI after looking at the pitch,” Gambhir gave a cryptic reply to a straight query on whether Rohit will play.


If it happens, Rohit will become the first Indian captain to be dropped on account of poor form and he would have none to blame except for the abysmal return of 31 runs from five innings.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been the team’s top performer with an astonishing 30 wickets in four outings at a sub-20 average, will take over the leadership role in that scenario. 

