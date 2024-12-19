Uncertain future, family insight: Why R Ashwin chose to retire mid-series?

At 38, Ashwin, one of India’s most celebrated cricketers, has chosen to bring an end to his illustrious career after amassing 537 wickets in 106 Tests

R Ashwin (Pic: AFP)

Ravichandran Ashwin’s unexpected decision to retire midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world.

At 38, Ashwin, one of India’s most celebrated cricketers, has chosen to bring an end to his illustrious career after amassing 537 wickets in 106 Tests. His retirement, announced on Wednesday, was not only a personal choice but also influenced by two major factors: persistent injury problems and uncertainties regarding his future with India’s Test team.

Reports have revealed that Ashwin had been wrestling with the idea of retirement for some time before making his final decision. In fact, he was already contemplating stepping away from the game before the first Test in Perth. However, he had not made a conclusive choice until recently. According to sources close to Ashwin, he informed his family of his intentions the night before making the announcement, and while they encouraged him to carefully weigh his decision, the confirmation came shortly after.

One of the primary factors behind Ashwin’s retirement was his ongoing knee injury, which had been bothering him for some time. Despite his immense skill and experience, the physical toll of his injury struggles, coupled with the demands of international cricket, became too much for him to ignore. Ashwin’s age, at 38, further compounded the situation, as maintaining peak performance at this stage of his career was becoming increasingly difficult.

Additionally, Ashwin’s role in the Indian team had come under scrutiny during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite his status as one of the premier spinners in world cricket, Ashwin played only one of the three Tests in the series so far.

In the other two Tests, he found himself sidelined in favor of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, both of whom were preferred for the conditions. This lack of a consistent place in the playing XI, especially in overseas conditions, contributed significantly to his decision to retire. It became clear to Ashwin that his future in India’s Test team was uncertain, and this realization prompted him to step away while he still had the chance to control his exit.

According to reports, Ashwin made his retirement announcement individually to each of his teammates, who were taken aback by the sudden news. His decision, though carefully considered, caught many by surprise, leaving his colleagues in shock. Ashwin’s departure from international cricket marks the end of a significant era in Indian cricket, and the response from the Indian team has been one of deep surprise and respect for his remarkable contributions.

Ashwin’s final Test match, ironically, was the pink-ball encounter in Adelaide, where India suffered a 10-wicket loss to Australia. During this match, Ashwin took just one wicket, that of Mitchell Marsh, finishing with modest figures of 1/53 from 18 overs. This farewell performance, while not a grand finale, is a fitting reminder of the challenges that even the best face in the twilight of their careers.