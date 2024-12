The visitors are riding high after a 295-run victory in the first Test in Perth, but Australia have won all seven pink-ball Tests they have contested at the venue

India won the toss and elected to bat in the day-night second Test (Pic: @BCCI/X)

Listen to this article Rohit-Gill-Ashwin back in squad, India opt to bat first in pink-ball Test x 00:00

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in the day-night second Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visitors are riding high after a 295-run victory in the first Test in Perth, but Australia have won all seven pink-ball Tests they have contested at the venue.

"Looks a good pitch. It obviously looks a little dry at the moment but there's enough grass covering as well," said Rohit, who missed the opening Test for the birth of his second child. "There will be something in it for everyone."

India have kept faith with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul at the top of the order after their exploits in Perth, with Rohit due to come in at six. Shubman Gill returns at three after recovering from a fractured thumb, with Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel making way.

Also Read: India seek to end Australia’s day-night win streak

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got the nod ahead of Washington Sundar after being overlooked for Perth, seeking to add to his 536 Test wickets. Australia named their team on Thursday with Scott Boland taking over from injured speedster Josh Hazlewood in the only change.

"Day one, pink ball, might be a bit of nip there for us," said Australia captain Pat Cummins of a pitch showing a good tinge of green.

Australia: Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma (capt), Ravichandran Ashwin, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Chris Gaffaney (NZL) TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever