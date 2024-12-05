Pink ball requires adaptation, does a bit more than red, says captain Rohit

But the age-old theory of practice makes a man perfect also works when facing the specific ball used for night Tests

Captain Rohit Sharma during India’s practice session in Adelaide yesterday. Pic/AFP

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday said that one will need to devise his own methods to deal with the challenges posed by the pink Kookaburra ball during the day-night Test against Australia as it would do a bit more than the traditional red cherry.

Rohit, who didn’t score too many in the truncated warm-up game against the Prime Minister’s XI, was asked for his take on the pink ball and he agreed with his colleague KL Rahul’s view that it does come faster than the red Kookaburra.

“I think it’s just about getting used to the pace of the ball more than anything else. You are so used to playing with red ball, and pink ball certainly does a little bit more than the red ball,” Rohit told reporters on the eve of the Test at the Adelaide Oval.

But the age-old theory of practice makes a man perfect also works when facing the specific ball used for night Tests.

“We have been training here for the past three days, and I certainly felt that the more time you spend playing the pink ball, it gets a little easier as well. The bounce is there. Obviously, there will be challenges,” the skipper said.

