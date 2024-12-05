Breaking News
Rohit Sharma to move down, KL Rahul to take the lead at the top in Adelaide pink-ball Test

Updated on: 05 December,2024 12:49 PM IST  |  Adelaide
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rohit explained that the decision to bat in the middle order was made to provide Rahul with the opportunity to open

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (Pic: AFP)

Rohit Sharma on Thursday confirmed that KL Rahul will open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, while he will bat in the middle order for the upcoming matches of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia.


This strategic decision comes as the Indian team continues to refine its batting lineup, with an emphasis on maintaining momentum and maximising their chances of a positive result.


Rohit explained that the decision to bat in the middle order was made to provide Rahul with the opportunity to open, a position he has been in good form recently.


"The way KL batted, I was watching from home with my newborn baby in my arms. He played brilliantly, so there is no need to change anything now. Things might be different in the future, especially with how KL bats overseas, but at this point, he deserves that spot," he was quoted as saying at the pre-match press conference in Adelaide.

Also Read: KL Rahul ready to roll with it

While Rohit has been a consistent opener for India, the decision to move him down the order highlights his selfless approach and flexibility within the team. Acknowledging the importance of teamwork, he stated that he has no issue batting lower in the order if it benefits the team’s strategy. 

The move also reflects the Indian team’s depth and versatility in the batting department, with Rahul set to take on the role of the opener and Rohit providing stability in the middle order. 

India will play Australia in the second Test in Adelaide starting Friday.

More updates to follow...

