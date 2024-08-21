Breaking News
Mbappe sues PSG over unpaid wages

Mbappe sues PSG over unpaid wages

Updated on: 21 August,2024 08:24 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

In mid-June, PSG received an official notice from the player’s camp according to a report by French newspaper, Le Monde

Mbappe sues PSG over unpaid wages

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe’s affiliation with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) is not over as the French striker is still in dispute with PSG and its main shareholder, Qatar Sports Investments over unpaid wages and has referred the matter to the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) over the dispute. 


Mbappe is owed close to 55 million Euros (R511 crore) in unpaid wages by PSG, the amount comprising the last three months of the player’s contract salaries [April, May, and June] as well as a “ethical bonus” for these three months. It also includes the final third of a signing bonus [36 million euros] that the player was expected to get in February.



Also Read: Sinner tested positive for steroids twice, but won’t be suspended


In mid-June, PSG received an official notice from the player’s camp according to a report by French newspaper, Le Monde.

The report further stated that Mbappe filed his complaint with legal committee of the French Professional Football League (LFP), citing article 259 of France’s professional football charter, which states that “wages must be paid by clubs to players under contract by the last day of each month at the latest, under the conditions of ordinary law.

Following the procedure, the matter was referred to UEFA via the French Football Federation (FFF).

