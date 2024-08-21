Breaking News
Badlapur sexual assault: City’s longest rail-roko in recent history
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde orders strict action in Badlapur sexual assault case
Mumbai: Sion hospital resident doctors intensify protests
Nalasopara rape case: ‘Cops left out important details from the FIR’
Mumbai: Haryana man arrested for supplying bank accounts to scammers
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Dhyana scores match winner for Billabong

Dhyana scores match-winner for Billabong

Updated on: 21 August,2024 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

Top

In another match, Pawar Public School (Kandivli) defeated JB Petit (Fort) 2-0. Captain Nishka Shah scored both the goals for the Kandivli school

Dhyana scores match-winner for Billabong

Dhyana Hingu (left) and Shami Bidaye of Parle Tilak battle for the ball in Kandivli yesterday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article
Dhyana scores match-winner for Billabong
x
00:00

Billabong High School (Mulund) collected a maximum of three points, edging out Parle Tilak (Vile Parle) by a solitary goal in a keenly contested girls U-16 second division clash of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Tuesday.


The match-winner came from industrious midfielder Dhyana Hingu, whose fine individual effort down the right flank in the 22nd minute made the difference in this hard-fought encounter, where chances were at a premium with little to separate the two teams in terms of quality build-up play.



Also Read: "He’s a nightmare!": Ricky Ponting hails lead Indian pacer Bumrah


Sejal shines for RN Podar

Earlier, in the opening match of the day, RN Podar, who became more effective in the second half, beat Ryan International (Sanpada) 1-0. RN Podar skipper 
Sejal Kaushik netted the lone goal.

Pawar Public win 2-0

In another match, Pawar Public School (Kandivli) defeated JB Petit (Fort) 2-0. Captain Nishka Shah scored both the goals for the Kandivli school.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

MSSA football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK