Dhyana scores match-winner for Billabong

Dhyana Hingu (left) and Shami Bidaye of Parle Tilak battle for the ball in Kandivli yesterday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Billabong High School (Mulund) collected a maximum of three points, edging out Parle Tilak (Vile Parle) by a solitary goal in a keenly contested girls U-16 second division clash of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Tuesday.

The match-winner came from industrious midfielder Dhyana Hingu, whose fine individual effort down the right flank in the 22nd minute made the difference in this hard-fought encounter, where chances were at a premium with little to separate the two teams in terms of quality build-up play.

Sejal shines for RN Podar

Earlier, in the opening match of the day, RN Podar, who became more effective in the second half, beat Ryan International (Sanpada) 1-0. RN Podar skipper

Sejal Kaushik netted the lone goal.

Pawar Public win 2-0

In another match, Pawar Public School (Kandivli) defeated JB Petit (Fort) 2-0. Captain Nishka Shah scored both the goals for the Kandivli school.