Jamie Vardy strikes as Leicester hold Spurs 1-1

Promoted Leicester survived a series of costly Tottenham misses either side of Pedro Porro’s first-half opener for the visitors at the King Power Stadium

Ange Postecoglou admitted “wasteful” Tottenham lost their composure as Jamie Vardy’s second-half equaliser gave Leicester a 1-1 draw against his profligate team on Monday.

Vardy made Tottenham pay for their erratic finishing with a typically predatory header, capping his surprise appearance just days after he had been ruled out by Steve Cooper after suffering a pre-season injury.

