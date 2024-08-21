Sinner tested positive for steroids twice, but won’t be suspended

Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sinner tested positive for steroids twice but wont be suspended

Updated on: 21 August,2024 08:22 AM IST  |  Indian Wells (California)
Agencies |

Sinner beat Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 to win the Cincinnati Open on Monday. While, Aryna Sabalenka thrust herself into US Open title contention with a 6-3, 7-5 defeat of Jessica Pegula to win the Cincinnati Open

Jannik Sinner

Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner tested positive twice for a banned anabolic steroid in March and was stripped of prize money and points earned at a tournament in Indian Wells, California, but will not be suspended because an independent tribunal said it was not intentional. The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced the case on Tuesday.


Also Read: Gukesh holds reigning world champ Ding Liren



Sinner beat Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 to win the Cincinnati Open on Monday. While, Aryna Sabalenka thrust herself into US Open title contention with a 6-3, 7-5 defeat of Jessica Pegula to win the Cincinnati Open.


