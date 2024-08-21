Gukesh holds reigning world champ Ding Liren

Saint Louis rapid and blitz tournament, R Praggnanandhaa made some amends taking a draw with Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh held reigning world champion Ding Liren of China to a draw in a highly anticipated contest in the first round of the Sinquefield Cup chess tournament here.

The clash resembled more of a shadow boxing match than a genuine contest, as both Gukesh, the World Championship challenger, and Liren avoided revealing their true preparations for their World Championship battle. After a rather disappointing show in the Saint Louis rapid and blitz tournament, R Praggnanandhaa made some amends taking a draw with Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan.

