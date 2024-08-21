Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Gukesh holds reigning world champ Ding Liren

Gukesh holds reigning world champ Ding Liren

Updated on: 21 August,2024 08:19 AM IST  |  Saint Louis (USA)
PTI |

Top

Saint Louis rapid and blitz tournament, R Praggnanandhaa made some amends taking a draw with Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan

D Gukesh

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh held reigning world champion Ding Liren of China to a draw in a highly anticipated contest in the first round of the Sinquefield Cup chess tournament here.


Also Read: Satya Prakash is Chef de Mission for Paralympics



The clash resembled more of a shadow boxing match than a genuine contest, as both Gukesh, the World Championship challenger, and Liren avoided revealing their true preparations for their World Championship battle. After a rather disappointing show in the Saint Louis rapid and blitz tournament, R Praggnanandhaa made some amends taking a draw with Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

