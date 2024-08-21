Breaking News
Satya Prakash is Chef de Mission for Paralympics

Satya Prakash is Chef de Mission for Paralympics

Updated on: 21 August,2024 08:16 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Sangwan brings with him over a decade of dedicated service and experience within the Paralympic movement. As the CDM, he will lead India’s largest-ever contingent of 84 para-athletes

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) vice-president Satya Prakash Sangwan was on Tuesday appointed as the Chef de Mission of the Indian contingent at the upcoming Paris Paralympics.


Also Read: Vinesh may join politics: Sources



Sangwan brings with him over a decade of dedicated service and experience within the Paralympic movement. As the CDM, he will lead India’s largest-ever contingent of 84 para-athletes.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

