Vinesh may join politics: Sources

However, Vinesh had stated earlier that she will not move into active politics. But as per the latest report, some political parties are trying hard to “convince” her

Ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat is likely to contest the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections as the sources close to her said on Tuesday.

However, Vinesh had stated earlier that she will not move into active politics. But as per the latest report, some political parties are trying hard to “convince” her.

Vinesh missed the opportunity to win a gold medal in the women’s freestyle 50kg category in the Paris Olympics after getting disqualified from the final for being 100gm overweight. However, which party Vinesh is going to join is yet to be confirmed.

“Yes, why not? It’s likely that in Haryana assembly you see Vinesh Phogat v Babita Phogat and Bajrang Punia v Yogeshwar Dutt. Some political parties are trying to convince her,” sources close to the Phogat family said.

