Breaking News
Badlapur sexual assault: City’s longest rail-roko in recent history
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde orders strict action in Badlapur sexual assault case
Mumbai: Sion hospital resident doctors intensify protests
Nalasopara rape case: ‘Cops left out important details from the FIR’
Mumbai: Haryana man arrested for supplying bank accounts to scammers
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Vinesh may join politics Sources

Vinesh may join politics: Sources

Updated on: 21 August,2024 08:14 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

However, Vinesh had stated earlier that she will not move into active politics. But as per the latest report, some political parties are trying hard to “convince” her

Vinesh may join politics: Sources

Vinesh Phogat

Listen to this article
Vinesh may join politics: Sources
x
00:00

Ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat is likely to contest the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections as the sources close to her said on Tuesday. 


However, Vinesh had stated earlier that she will not move into active politics. But as per the latest report, some political parties are trying hard to “convince” her.



Also Read: Pak skipper Masood says dressing room mood key v B’desh


Vinesh missed the opportunity to win a gold medal in the women’s freestyle 50kg category in the Paris Olympics after getting disqualified from the final for being 100gm overweight. However, which party Vinesh is going to join is yet to be confirmed.

“Yes, why not? It’s likely that in Haryana assembly you see Vinesh Phogat v Babita Phogat and Bajrang Punia v Yogeshwar Dutt. Some political parties are trying to convince her,” sources close to the Phogat family said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Vinesh Phogat Paris Olympics 2024 wrestling sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK