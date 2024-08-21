Pak skipper Masood says dressing room mood key v B’desh

“Our main focus and what I personally believe in as a leadership philosophy is that everything starts from the dressing room,” he said
Shan Masood
Pakistan captain Shan Masood on Tuesday underlined the importance of maintaining dressing room environment saying it can shape on-field performances, ahead of their opening Test against Bangladesh.
Pakistan take on Bangladesh in the first of the two Tests starting here on Wednesday in what will be a busy season comprising an overall nine Tests, which also gives them an opportunity to put behind a disappointing period both on and off the field.
Since the Asia Cup last year, Pakistan have been on a downward spiral with recent reports of dressing room differences between players doing rounds in the media, PCB’s leadership choices adding more to the fans’ disappointment along with their ordinary on-field results.
“I think it is a good opportunity for us to do well at home and the dressing room environment plays a pivotal role in shaping on-field performances,” Masood said during his pre-match press conference.
