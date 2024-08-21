Breaking News
Badlapur sexual assault: City’s longest rail-roko in recent history
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde orders strict action in Badlapur sexual assault case
Mumbai: Sion hospital resident doctors intensify protests
Nalasopara rape case: ‘Cops left out important details from the FIR’
Mumbai: Haryana man arrested for supplying bank accounts to scammers
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Pak skipper Masood says dressing room mood key v Bdesh

Pak skipper Masood says dressing room mood key v B’desh

Updated on: 21 August,2024 08:11 AM IST  |  Rawalpindi
PTI |

Top

“Our main focus and what I personally believe in as a leadership philosophy is that everything starts from the dressing room,” he said

Pak skipper Masood says dressing room mood key v B’desh

Shan Masood

Listen to this article
Pak skipper Masood says dressing room mood key v B’desh
x
00:00

Pakistan captain Shan Masood on Tuesday underlined the importance of maintaining dressing room environment saying it can shape on-field performances, ahead of their opening Test against Bangladesh.


Pakistan take on Bangladesh in the first of the two Tests starting here on Wednesday in what will be a busy season comprising an overall nine Tests, which also gives them an opportunity to put behind a disappointing period both on and off the field.



Also Read: Not a pretty journey: Uthappa reveals battle with depression


Since the Asia Cup last year, Pakistan have been on a downward spiral with recent reports of dressing room differences between players doing rounds in the media, PCB’s leadership choices adding more to the fans’ disappointment along with their ordinary on-field results.

“I think it is a good opportunity for us to do well at home and the dressing room environment plays a pivotal role in shaping on-field performances,” Masood said during his pre-match press conference.

“Our main focus and what I personally believe in as a leadership philosophy is that everything starts from the dressing room,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pakistan bangladesh test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK