It’s heavy, that’s how it feels. I have often felt when I was going through clinical depression, to be a burden. I was seeking answers,” he added

Robin Uthappa

Listen to this article Not a pretty journey: Uthappa reveals battle with depression x 00:00

The 2007 T20 World Cup winner Robin Uthappa has revealed the challenges he faced when he was diagnosed with clinical depression. The former wicketkeeper-batsman has shared his story to shed light on mental health challenges in sports.

“We are going to be talking about depression and suicide. We recently heard about Graham Thorpe and David Johnson from India. VB Chandrasekhar sir, the rock of CSK. I have been there as well. It’s not a pretty journey. It’s debilitating. You feel like you are a burden to the people you love. It’s challenging. You feel like you are worthless,” Uthappa said on YouTube.

Uthappa’s comments follow the devastating news of former English cricketer Graham Thorpe’s demise. Lovingly called ‘Thorpy’ by English fans, his wife and two daughters bravely spoke out and revealed that he had taken his own life earlier this month.

“We have heard about multiple people, who have ended their lives due to depression. I personally have been there as well. It’s heavy, that’s how it feels. I have often felt when I was going through clinical depression, to be a burden. I was seeking answers,” he added.

