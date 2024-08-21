Breaking News
Smriti Mandhana moves to third place

Updated on: 21 August,2024 08:02 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI

Top

Mandhana, who has 738 rating points, is the top-ranked Indian batter in the 50-over format while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur retained her ninth position

Smriti Mandhana. Pic/PTI

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has jumped one spot to third in the latest ICC ODI rankings for women released on Tuesday.


Mandhana, who has 738 rating points, is the top-ranked Indian batter in the 50-over format while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur retained her ninth position.



Also Read: ICC confirms UAE as the new venue for Women's T20 World Cup


Sri Lanka’s star batter Chamari Athapaththu has slipped behind Mandhana to fourth place but compatriots Nilakshika de Silva (up three places to 32nd), Harshitha Samarawickrama (up eight places to 44th) and Kavisha Dilhari (up four places to 50th) moved up in the ODI batting rankings.

Mandhana also held on to her fourth spot in the ICC T20 rankings.

Smriti Mandhana international cricket council cricket news sports news Sports Update

