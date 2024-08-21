Mandhana, who has 738 rating points, is the top-ranked Indian batter in the 50-over format while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur retained her ninth position

Smriti Mandhana. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Smriti Mandhana moves to third place x 00:00

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has jumped one spot to third in the latest ICC ODI rankings for women released on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mandhana, who has 738 rating points, is the top-ranked Indian batter in the 50-over format while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur retained her ninth position.

Also Read: ICC confirms UAE as the new venue for Women's T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka’s star batter Chamari Athapaththu has slipped behind Mandhana to fourth place but compatriots Nilakshika de Silva (up three places to 32nd), Harshitha Samarawickrama (up eight places to 44th) and Kavisha Dilhari (up four places to 50th) moved up in the ODI batting rankings.

Mandhana also held on to her fourth spot in the ICC T20 rankings.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever