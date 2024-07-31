Breaking News
Cricket News

Smriti, Radha gain places in women’s T20I rankings

Updated on: 31 July,2024 08:23 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Top

Mandhana has progressed one spot to take fourth position, two places shy of her career-best second position. India's Radha Yadav is up seven places to 13th, while Jemimah Rodrigues is up one place to 18th

Smriti Mandhana and Radha Yadav

Indian batter Smriti Mandhana and spinner Radha Yadav have gained places in the latest ICC Women’s T20I Rankings after the culmination of the Women’s Asia Cup played in Dambulla.


Mandhana has progressed one spot to take fourth position, two places shy of her career-best second position. India’s Radha Yadav is up seven places to 13th, while Jemimah Rodrigues is up one place to 18th.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


