Smriti, Radha gain places in women’s T20I rankings

Smriti Mandhana and Radha Yadav

Indian batter Smriti Mandhana and spinner Radha Yadav have gained places in the latest ICC Women’s T20I Rankings after the culmination of the Women’s Asia Cup played in Dambulla.

Mandhana has progressed one spot to take fourth position, two places shy of her career-best second position. India’s Radha Yadav is up seven places to 13th, while Jemimah Rodrigues is up one place to 18th.

