"Hopefully, I will play until next 50-over World Cup in 2025": Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Athapaththu (Pic: File Pic)

After the Asia Cup 2024 triumph, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu opened up about her future in the international circuit.

Stupendous knocks from Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samawickrama helped the Lankans win the finals of the Asia Cup 2024 by eight wickets against India.

After Asia Cup 2024 victory, Chamari wants to play two more ICC events, the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024 and Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in India.

"Hopefully I will still play until the next 50-over World Cup," said Athapaththu as quoted by ICC.

With this win, Chamari Athapaththu said that her side wants to inspire girls who will play cricket in future.

"I am feeling happy, I am happy about my team's performance, especially the batting. A special thanks to Harshita and Dilhari for their performances. It is not a one-man show, the coaching staff has been great and finally we have won the Asia Cup. Special thanks to the Sri Lanka crowd, they supported our girls and I am really happy. This win is really good for our team, we have to inspire girls in the future, so it is special for Sri Lanka. It is my duty to lead from the front, that's my duty for the country and my team," she added.

Batting first, India scored 165/6 in their 20 overs with the knocks from Smriti Mandhana (60 runs off 47 balls, 10 fours), Richa Ghosh (30 runs from 14 balls, four boundaries and one six), and Jemimah Rodrigues (29 runs in 16 balls, three fours and a six).

For Sri Lanka, Dilhari was the pick of the bowlers as she bagged two wickets in her spell of four overs where she conceded 36 runs. One wicket each was taken by Udeshika Prabodhani, Sachini Nisansala, and Athapaththu in their respective spells.

The Islanders chased down the target of 166 runs in the 19th over with eight wickets in hand with the knocks from Harshitha Samawickrama (69* runs off 51 balls, six fours and two sixes) and Chamari Athapaththu (61 runs in 43 balls, nine fours and two sixes).

For Women in Blue, only Deepti was able to snap a wicket in her spell of four overs, where she conceded 30 runs.

Harshita Samawickrama was awarded Player of the Match award and Chamari Athapaththu was awarded 'Player of the Tournament' with 346 runs in five matches at an average of over 101, with a century and two fifties. She also took three wickets.

(With ANI Inputs)