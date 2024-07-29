"This will go down as my last event for the country": Rohan Bopanna announces retirement

Speaking about his top moment while playing for the country, Rohan Bopanna said the win against Brazil's Ricardo Mello in the David Cup 2010 will be his best moment. He has already announced his retirement from the Davis Cup

Rohan Bopanna (Pic: File Pic)

Star Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna pulled the curtains on his Indian career during the Paris Olympics 2024.

Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji suffered a defeat against French's Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Gael Monfils in the men's doubles first round under lights at court 12 at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Indian tennis has been waiting for an Olympic medal since Leander Paes's historic singles bronze medal during the Atlanta Games in 1996.

In 2016, Rohan Boppana was about to break the jinx along with Sania Mirza but finished in fourth place in the mixed event.

"This will definitely go down as my last event for the country. I totally understand where I am and now, I am just going to be enjoying the tennis circuit as long as that goes," Bopanna said, ruling himself out from the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

He has already announced his retirement from the Davis Cup.

"This is already a big bonus for where I am. I never even thought that I'll be representing India for two decades. Right from 2002, making my debut and 22 years later still getting to represent India. I'm extremely proud of that, he added with child-like joy in his voice.

"That is definitely the one in Davis Cup history. That is by far my best moment , no question that that one in Chennai and then winning that five-setter doubles in Bangalore against Serbia."

"Playing with Lee, with Hesh as a captain. At that time, it was the best team atmosphere, team camaraderie. we had with Somdev (Devverman) and me playing singles and all of us going and fighting it out, it was incredible."

"Of course, winning that my first men's doubles the Grand Slam and becoming world No 1. I am thankful to my wife (Supriya), who has done so many sacrifices in this journey."

Bopanna has been helping India's doubles players with his support programme and would not mind if he gets chance to be involved in the running of the A Indian Tennis Association in future.

"I will surely look at those positions when I am ready to do it. I don't want to do it while I am still competing and travelling because then I will not be able to give my hundred percent commitment towards that."

Talking about Sunday's match, Bopanna said Monfils' presence across the court made a huge difference. Monfils had replaced Fabien Reboul at the last minute.

"This guy Monfils told me that it was the best doubles match that he has played. He also was seeing the ball after playing that singles match (earlier). He was hitting the ball extremely heavy. They served at an extremely high percentage even the despite that we still had our chances," he said.

The fan support for the local players was immense when the Indians played on Sunday. Whether it was Sumit Nagal taking on Corentin Moutet in the singles or later the doubles match.

When Moutet was down a break, the crowd even sang the national anthem to cheers their players. Bopanna said it was amazing atmosphere.

"I don't think I have played in this kind of atmosphere even in Davis Cup in India. I don't think we get a synchronized kind of a crowd, who's singing and jumping and cheering I've always seen it like in Europe in Davis Cup ties or in (1:30) South America."

"But the amazing part was they were extremely respectful when the tennis was being played."

Balaji lost his serve at crucial times, feeling the nerves but Bopanna said his partner played extremely well. "I told him he should be extremely proud of the way he played. There are a few things he can definitely work on and take this as a great example moving forward, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)