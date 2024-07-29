Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen wins first match of his Olympic debut

Making his debut in the Paris Olympics 2024, Lakshya Sen handed over the defeat to Belgium's Julien Carraggi by 21-19 21-14 in the group L match. Meanwhile, India bagged its first medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 after ace shooter Manu Bhaker sealed a bronze medal in the 10-metre Women's Air Pistol event

Lakshya Sen (Pic: File Pic)

Ace Indiana shuttler Lakshya Sen won his first match of the Paris Olympics 2024 by defeating Julien Carraggi of Belgium in straight games in the men's singles badminton competition.

Earlier, Lakshya Sen's win over Guatemala's Kevin Cordon in the badminton men's singles group L match at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 was deleted after the Guatemalan pulled out of the multi-sport event due to a left elbow injury.

According to Olympics.com, Cordon withdrew himself from the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 for which his upcoming Group L matches against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie and Belgium's Julien Carraggi will not be played.

Lakshya defeated Kevin Cordon 21-8, 22-20 in the Group L match of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. Lakshya won in straight sets with the match lasting 42 minutes.

Sen got off to a flying start after winning the first game 21-8 in 14 minutes. Cordon pulled things back, taking a commanding lead in the second and had four game points. However, the 22-year-old Indian turned things around by winning six points in a row to wrap up the game and match.

On the opening day, Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of the Women's 10-metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

The Indian combination of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh qualified for the bronze medal match in the 10m air pistol mixed team event of the Olympic Games. Bhaker and Sarabjot shot 580 to make the medal round where they will take on Korea on Tuesday.

(With Agencies Inputs)