Robin Uthappa with Shikhar Dhawan (Pic: Twitter/@robbieuthappa)

Listen to this article Shikhar Dhawan receives wishes from cricket fraternity on his 38th birthday x 00:00

The elegant southpaw has had a remarkable career, representing India in all three formats The cricket board also recognised his substantial contribution to India`s achievement So far, veteran has scored 2,315 runs in 34 Test matches including seven 100s and five 50s

India's left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan turned 38th, today. He is also called "Mr. ICC" for his consistent performances in all major ICC events. The elegant southpaw has had a remarkable career, representing India in all three formats of the game. The huge match player has yet to retire and is still active on both the domestic and international circuits. So far, the veteran has scored 2,315 runs in 34 Test matches including seven centuries and five half-centuries. In ODIs, Dhawan has registered 6,793 runs in 167 matches played. The left-hander has 17 centuries and 39 half-centuries registered to his name in one-day internationals. Shikhar Dhawan has not taken a step back in the T20Is as well. So far, he has scored 1,759 runs in 68 T20I matches.

The Indian cricket fraternity on Tuesday took to social media to extend their wishes to India batter Shikhar Dhawan, who turned 38.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) joined the choir of well-wishers in congratulating the accomplished player on the social media platform X. In a post on X, BCCI highlighted Dhawan's extraordinary cricketing journey, recognising his impressive figures throughout 269 international matches and a total of 10,867 international runs.

269 intl. matches

10,867 intl. runs

2013 Champions Trophy winner



Here's wishing @SDhawan25 a very Happy Birthday! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/rbwUdPQvP9 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 5, 2023

The cricket board also recognised his substantial contribution to India's achievement, as a key member of the team that won the Champions Trophy in 2013. "269 intl. matches. 10,867 intl. runs. 2013 Champions Trophy winner. Here's wishing @SDhawan25 a very Happy Birthday!" BCCI posted on X.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings also congratulated the batter and wrote, "The eyes, Chico, they never lie."

Team India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul also wished Dhawan and posted a story on his Instagram account.

Former India player Robin Uthappa took to X and wrote, "Happy birthday bro @SDhawan25! Wishing you a smashing year. Lots of love champ!

Happy birthday bro @SDhawan25! Wishing you a smashing year. Lots of love champ! pic.twitter.com/0zRlnVjwt1 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) December 5, 2023

Dhawan played a vital role in India's 2013 Champions Trophy triumph. He topped the batting charts in the showpiece event, winning the 'Man of the Tournament' award. In five matches, he scored 363 runs at an average of 90.75, with two centuries and one fifty. His best score was 114.

Though India's 50-over World Cup title defence stopped at the semifinal in 2015, 'Gabbar' still won many hearts with his batting performances, massively outdoing both Rohit and Virat. In eight matches, he aggregated 412 runs at an average of 51.50, with two centuries and one fifty. He finished the event as India's top scorer and overall, the fifth-highest scorer in the tournament.

It was the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy that saw Dhawan return to prime form. In India's runner-up finish, it was Dhawan who topped the tournament's batting charts in yet another ICC tournament. He scored 338 runs in five matches at an average of 67.60, with one century and two fifties, with a best score of 125.

In India's 2018 Asia Cup win, Shikhar impressed once again, helping India clinch their seventh title. In five matches, he scored 342 runs at an average of 68.40, with two centuries. Dhawan last played for India a year ago, when he appeared in an ODI series in Bangladesh.

(With ANI Inputs)