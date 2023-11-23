Batsmen to reach fastest to 10 ODI centuries

The second name on the list is Hashim Amla. South Africa's stylish batsman Amla scored 10 ODI hundreds in just 57 innings. His highest ODI score of 159 runs came during the ICC World Cup 2015 match against Ireland

Hashim Amla (Pic: AFP)

As the ICC World Cup 2023 has ended, many big names have displayed extraordinary shows with the willow on the big stage. Here are the players to reach the fastest to 10 ODI centuries.

Topping the list is South Africa's wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock. He made his last appearance in the ODI World Cup and has registered his name for the most number of centuries in the ICC World Cup 2023 which is four. Quinton has achieved the milestone of 10 ODI tons in just 55 innings. The veteran Proteas player has been a consistent performer for the team in the World Cup 2023.

The second name on the list is Hashim Amla. South Africa's stylish batsman Amla scored 10 ODI hundreds in just 57 innings. His highest ODI score of 159 runs came during the ICC World Cup 2015 match against Ireland.

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman is the third on the list of players to take the fewest innings to reach 10 ODI centuries. The left-handed batsman achieved this milestone in 67 innings. His highest ODI score is 201 runs which he scored against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has achieved 10 ODI hundreds in 68 innings and is the fourth player in the list. His highest ODI score is 158 runs which came against England in the year 2021.

West Indies batsman Shai Hope is the fifth player and took 74 innings to reach 10 ODI hundreds. He played a knock of 170 runs against Ireland in the year 2019 which is his highest score to date.

England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow took 76 innings and has delivered performances for England in all formats.

India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan who was not added to India's ICC World Cup 2023 squad took 77 innings to register his name in the list. The left-handed batsman's highest ODI score is 143 which came against England in 2019.

India's stalwart batsman Virat Kohli took 80 innings to complete 10 ODI centuries. He has been a consistent performer for the 'Men in Blue' in the ICC World Cup 2023 and was the leading run-scorer in the tournament.

Australia's Aaron Finch has completed 10 ODI hundreds in 83 innings. His highest ODI score is 153 runs which he smashed against Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2019.

England's batsman Joe Root took 84 innings to reach 10 ODI centuries. His highest ODI score is 133 runs which he made against Bangladesh in 2017.