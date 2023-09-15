ODI World Cup 2023: Top 5 Indian centurions in the history of the tournament

'Little Master' Sachin Tendulkar has multiple records under his belt in international cricket. In the ODI World Cup, Tendulkar has scored an overall six centuries

Rohit Sharma (Pic: AP)

In each World Cup, there comes a player with many skills to score runs. One can’t look beyond ‘master blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar when it comes to scoring most international centuries. Mid-day looks at the top five centurions in the tournament's history.

Rohit Sharma: The 'Hitman' of Indian cricket Rohit Sharma remains etched in the annals of cricket history as the only Indian with most centuries at the ODI World Cup. He has six World Cup centuries out of which five came in a single World Cup.

In the 2019 World Cup, Sharma scored five centuries and with that, he became the only player across the world to hit five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. He has been playing in the World Cup since 2015 and is currently leading the Indian team. His highest ODI World Cup score is 140 runs which came against Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup.

Sachin Tendulkar: 'Little Master' Sachin Tendulkar has multiple records under his belt in international cricket. In the ODI World Cup, Tendulkar has scored an overall six centuries. He played in World Cup tournaments between 1992 and 2011. Tendulkar has 152 runs as his highest score in the tournament which he scored against Namibia.

Sourav Ganguly: He holds the third spot in the list of most centuries by an Indian in the World Cup. Ganguly scored four centuries between 1999 and 2007. He scored his highest score of 183 runs in the World Cup which came against Sri Lanka.

Shikhar Dhawan: The left-handed opening batsman sits in the 4th position in the list with 3 centuries. His World Cup's highest score 137 came against South Africa in the 2015 World Cup.

Rahul Dravid: India's erstwhile dependable batsman Rahul Dravid is the fifth position holder in the list. He has two centuries in the World Cup and his highest score is 145 runs in a match played against Sri Lanka.