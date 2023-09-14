'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar tops the charts with a mammoth 2,278 runs at the ODI World Cup between 1992 and 2011

Sachin Tendulkar (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article ODI World Cup 2023: Five highest run-scorers from Team India x 00:00

Every year, the Cricket World Cup enables players to measure themselves against their peers by chasing a hatful of records. Some overcome the odds for the coveted title, others make an impact that lives through centuries. As we anticipate the fall of more records at cricket’s biggest showpiece this year, the world's elite batsmen will be busy chasing the elusive ODI World Cup glory with the willow. Kapil Dev to Virat Kohli, Mid-Day looks at the five highest run-scorers for India at the tournament so far.

Also Read: Teams with most ICC Men's World Cup Titles

ADVERTISEMENT

Sachin Tendulkar: 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar tops the charts with a mammoth 2,278 runs at the ODI World Cup between 1992 and 2011. Not only in ODIs, Tendulkar also boasts of great numbers in other formats. He has a record of 100 centuries under his belt in international cricket. His highest score in ODI World Cup came against Namibia which is 152 runs.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is placed second in the tally. The former captain has amassed 1,030 runs at the ODI World Cup so far. He has hit 77 centuries in international cricket, besides being the second-highest centurion in world cricket after Tendulkar. Virat Kohli's highest score in ODI is 107 against Pakistan.

Sourav Ganguly: Having represented India in 311 ODIs, former left-handed batsman Ganguly comes third in the list. He has 1,006 ODI runs for India at the World Cup between 1999 and 2007. Sourav Ganguly's highest score in ODI is against Sri Lanka. He scored 183 in Premadasa Stadium which came during World Cup 1999.

Rohit Sharma: The fourth place belongs to none other than India’s ‘hitman' Rohit Sharma who has 978 runs since 2015 under his belt. During his scintillating knock of 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014, he smashed the highest score ever in ODI history. His highest score in ODI World Cup is 140 which came against Pakistan.

Rahul Dravid: With 860 runs between 1999 and 2007 at the ODI World Cup, Rahul Dravid comes fifth in the list. His swashbuckling performances with the willow made him the highest run-scorer after the 1999 World Cup. Rahul Dravid's highest score in ODI World Cup is 145 which came against Sri Lanka.