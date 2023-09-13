Asia Cup's silent stands: High prices keep fans at bay

High ticket prices and rain were identified as the primary culprits behind the unfortunate scene of centurions Virat Kohli and KL Rahul competing amidst empty plastic seats

India's Virat Kohli (L) and his teammate KL Rahul react after a boundary during the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Pic/AFP

The all-important Asia Cup Super Four duel between Asian cricket heavyweights India and Pakistan kicked off in front of large swaths of empty chairs.



Emotions frequently soar on the cricket field, yet the fervent ambiance of an India-Pakistan clash elevates the adrenaline to new heights. However, at Sri Lanka's largest stadium on Monday, the resounding echo was that of bat striking the ball, rather than the usual crescendo of decibels enveloping the venue.



High ticket prices and rain were seen as two prime suspects behind the sad sight of centurions Virat Kohli and KL Rahul competing against a backdrop of plastic seats.



The ticket-selling authorities informed Mid-Day that the least expensive tickets offered for the Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan match on September 14 were priced at 200 INR. However, many fans hesitated to invest that much for an evening's entertainment, considering that movie tickets in Colombo typically range from 200 to 250 LKR (approximately 50 to 100).